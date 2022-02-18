PLANS have been unveiled for a new dedicated children's activity centre in York - with an outdoor gym, skate park and recording studio.

York charity The Island wants to transform the former Bradley's Farm Shop site off New Lane in Huntington after buying the eight acre plot.

Bradley's was sold, with a £1m guide price, following the owner's retirement, having successfully operated for about ten years.

Most of the site will be landscaped, with woodland areas, a pond, meadows, sensory space and fruit and vegetable gardens, as well as outdoor sports facilities, including a bike and skate park.

The outdoor recreational space would allow the children's charity to offer wide-ranging activities to help young people learn and develop.

A single new building will feature a café and recording studio as well as therapy, tutoring and health advisory rooms.

An artist's impression of The Island charity's new children's activity centre, designed by York architect Vincent & Brown.

A public consultation has been launched on the draft proposals to gain input and help shape the emerging scheme.

A site plan of the proposed children's activity centre for The Island, on New Lane, Huntington.

The Island supports disadvantaged, vulnerable and isolated children, struggling with their mental health and emotional wellbeing, through positive mentoring and activities to build confidence, self-esteem and resilience.

It also runs youth clubs and facilitates mentoring programmes in York schools.

The hub, just west of Monks Cross retail park, would enable the team to support even more youngsters achieve their potential.

The Island is also proposing to work with other charities and community groups to make best use of the new facilities.

Award-winning York architect Vincent & Brown, which is involved in the Roman Quarter project in Rougier Street, has designed the centre along with Re-form Landscape Architects.

York architect Vincent & Brown is involved in the Roman Quarter project in Rougier Street, pictured, as well as The Island venture.

Workshops were held with The Island children to develop the plans and include as many benefits as possible for future generations.

Facilities also being explored include spaces for arts and craft, dance, music, bushcraft skills, virtual reality/ games, a beauty and hairdressing salon, all-weather sports zones, and repair workshops.

Formed in 2007, The Island has supported more than 3,000 young people in York, but its work has been constrained by a lack of space and resources, and income-generating opportunities.

Nigel Poulton, chief executive, pictured, said: “A dedicated facility at New Lane would help us in our aim to provide a safe, inspirational environment for children, young people and those who support them, ensuring that no young person is left behind.

“The new centre has been designed to provide the 'islands of space and time' which promote wellbeing and positive mental health.

“We look forward to hearing feedback from the community and would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation process.”

York-based Aspect4 is acting as project manager and cost consultants.

The Island has a temporary base in Shipton Road but would relocate to the permanent site in New Lane.

View the plans at www.theislandyork.org/consultation and provide feedback.