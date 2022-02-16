POLICE are appealing to parents in York to keep tabs on their children after an increase in anti-social behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police say they have seen a lot of anti-social behaviour at the Coppergate car park in particular.

A police spokesman said: "In one instance we have seen criminal damage to the car parks elevators which caused damage to the value of £15,000.

"The car park had to be closed by City of York Council for renovations to take place.

"Last night (February 15) at around 5pm we located youths with a bottle of champagne. The bottle was seized.

"As we head towards the half term week, we want the public to make sure you know where your children are and what they are doing.

"As a police force, we fully realise that most young people are well-behaved and act responsibly during their time away from school and out-of-sight of their homes. But those who break the law have been warned they could find themselves being arrested.

"If you see any anti-social behaviour taking place please call us on 101 or 999. Alternatively you can report crime online at www.northyorkshire.police.uk

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, there is also the option of contacting Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111."