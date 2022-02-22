Jess Clark is 53 and works as a part time support worker in a local care home. She lives on a farm at Alne just outside York and is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, she tells us more about her passion and shares her favourite photos.

When and why did you take up photography?

About 15 years ago when I got my first digital camera I got interested in photography, mainly landscapes. About seven years ago a friend gave me a DSLR and since then I've got into wildlife photography too.

Owl photo by Jess Clark

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love photography as I feel as if I'm on an adventure when I go out with my camera and I feel totally at one with nature and the world and at peace with myself. I never know what I might see and conditions of nature change so much it can never be boring and is always exciting.

What equipment do you use?

I use a Panasonic Lumix FZ82 bridge camera with a 1200 zoom and rarely use a tripod.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I have many favourites - a hare in the snow on the farm, a little owl on the farm, sunsets/rises reflected in puddles on the farm, autumnal woodland photos, wild flowers, birds and other wildlife at nature reserves and photos taken in York to name but a few.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

Our farm. We have a lot of wildlife and livestock and flowers and plants too and also we get the sunset through our patio doors all year round so I can always see the sky changing. Sunsets and rises are my favourite landscape photography.

York balloon fiesta - by Jess Clark

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined about four years ago I think as I was on Facebook and another friend on there told me about it. It's a wonderful feeling to have a photo published in The Press and I've been lucky enough to win the monthly competition twice.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I have a long list of places I would love to visit to take photos - Islands of Scotland, Norway, New England USA in the fall, New Zealand, Canada and others. I have a list of wildlife I have never seen/ photographed too including badgers, waxwings, bearded tits and whales.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

I would say anyone could be a photographer as I have never had a lesson and I'm rubbish at the technical stuff and just use the automatic settings normally and natural light and my own techniques to get photos. It works for me and I'm sure could for anyone.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

I've heard some people say that taking photos of things impedes people's memories of those things but for me it is the opposite. I can remember exactly where I was, when and the details of all my best photos. My camera is a part of me I take it everywhere.

