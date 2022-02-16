EMERGENCY services were called in after a man suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of a car in York.
Paramedics and firefighters were called in at about 9.45am today (February 16) to Beckfield Lane in Acomb in York.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Acomb and Malton crews - who were in the area training, responded to a road traffic collision after the man driving suffered a medical episode.
"A man was helped from a car and into a waiting ambulance where he was taken to hospital.
"Fire crews then made scene safe."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.