EMERGENCY services were called in after a man suffered a medical episode behind the wheel of a car in York.

Paramedics and firefighters were called in at about 9.45am today (February 16) to Beckfield Lane in Acomb in York.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Acomb and Malton crews - who were in the area training, responded to a road traffic collision after the man driving suffered a medical episode.

"A man was helped from a car and into a waiting ambulance where he was taken to hospital.

"Fire crews then made scene safe."