THE eastbound A64 east of York has been blocked by a fallen tree as Storm Dudley brings strong winds to North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the route to the coast was blocked at Flaxton, between York and Malton.
"Please take care while we work to remove it and take an alternative route where possible," it said. "Thank you."
