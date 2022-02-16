A GARAGE door blew off as storm Dudley swept through North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called in to help clear up shortly before 4pm today (February 16) after a door blew in to a garden in The Wynd in the aptly named hamlet of Gayle just outside Hawes.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Hawes crew moved a garage door which had blown into a garden to prevent the wind picking it up again."

They made the scene safe before leaving.