THE Covid rate in York and North Yorkshire has fallen by more than 35 per cent in a week, latest figures show.
There were 1,299 cases confirmed in the City of York Council area in the week to February 11, which is 727, or 35.9 per cent, fewer than the previous week.
There were 3,455 cases confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, which is 1,859, or 35 per cent, fewer than the previous week.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area had 1,749 cases confirmed, which is 867, or 33.1 per cent fewer.
York’s case rate is now 615.6 per 100,000 people, North Yorkshire’s is 556.7 and East Yorkshire’s is 509.6.
The area of York with the lowest rate now is Holgate West, with a rate of only 385.4 cases per 100,000 population.
The highest rate in York is now in Wigginton, where the rate is 875.6 per 100,000 people, while Osbaldwick’s is 809.0.
Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith still have the relatively high rate of 1,130.8 per 100,000 population, after a relatively modest decrease in case numbers of 6.8 per cent, compared with the previous week.
Areas in North Yorkshire with low rates include Rillington & Sherburn with a rate of 398.3 per 100,000 people and Filey & Hunmanby, with a rate of just 208.2 per 100,000 people, while Sherburn in Elmet & South Milford have a case rate of only 301.9 per 100,000 population.
