A YORK fish and chip shop has hit out after recieving a food hygiene rating of two following an inspection.

Strensall Fisheries has been told that improvements are necessary after they were given a food hygiene rating of two following an inspection carried out by City of York Council on January 5.

However, a spokesperson for the fish and chip shop has said that this "just isn't reflective of the business."

They went on to say: "The rating just isn't reflective of our business, my husband is a one-man band doing all the work himself.

"It is a working shop, everything is freshly prepared during the shop opening times and nothing that was raised poses any risk to our customers.

"The things that the inspector picked up on were mainly paperwork related as we hadn't printed off the most up to date handbook.

"She didn't like the area around our potato peeler as we make fresh cips and there was some soil remnants on the machine

"They requested that some ceiling tiles were replaced as we’d had some light fittings removed.

"Everything has now been addressed and corrected and we are awaiting their follow up visit."

The report said that improvements were necessary with the shop's food handling and hygiene procedures and the structural compliance, which refers to their facilities and layout, meaning that more effort was needed to not fall below standards.

The report also said that the confidence in management was generally satisfactory, however this does not mean that the inspector believed the shop should reconsider its manager, rather it refers to how well they achieved a good food hygiene performance.

The report stated that the manager achieved a "satisfactory documented food safety management system".