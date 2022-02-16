SAFETY works mean slip roads on a major route through North Yorkshire will need to be closed.

Highways England says work at the A64 Old Malton junction are progressing well and about to enter their next phase.

The agency says that work to realign the eastbound and westbound exit slip roads by moving them over to the right started last November and is on schedule to finish in the middle of March.

They say that road markings and signage are also being improved so road users know which lane to use as they go round the roundabout.

National Highways Project Manager Chris Dunn said: “We are making good progress on this scheme to improve the safety of people using this junction.

“To carry out the work safely and maintain access for customers, most of the work has been carried out during the day using lane closures with a reduced speed limit in place.

“However, to complete the realignment of the two A64 slip roads they both need to be fully closed for about a week, but not at the same time. We advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and familiarise themselves with the diversions before setting off.”

The eastbound exit slip road will be closed from 8pm on Sunday, February 27 and aims to be reopened by 5pm on Friday, March 7.

The westbound exit slip road will be closed from 8pm on Sunday, March 6 and aims to be reopened by 5pm on Friday,11 March. Signed diversion routes will be in place which have been agreed in advance with the police and local authority.

When the eastbound exit slip road is closed traffic will be diverted further along the A64 to the junction at Brambling Fields where they will then be directed westbound on the A64 back to the Old Malton junction.

Traffic wanting to use the westbound exit slip road will be diverted off the A64 at the preceding junction, Brambling Fields, and through Norton and Malton using the B1248 Scarborough Road and the B1257 Old Malton Road / Town Street to return to the old Malton roundabout.

Near the end of the work, there will be partial overnight closures on the roundabout between 8pm and 6am to apply the new surfacing and white lines.