Questions have been raised again over whether Prince Andrew should lose his Duke of York title - triggering a mixed response aross the city.

The fresh calls have been made for the royal to relinquish his honorary position in York following his surprise out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

He repeatedly denied the claims, and while the settlement is not an admission of guilt, it has prompted renewed calls from city figures, including York Central MP Rachael Maskell, for the embattled prince to be stripped of his honorary title.

"York deserves better," said city retailer, Phil Pinder.

"He has been stripped of his royal duties; he has done a settlement out of court ending the prospect of any kind of legal clearing of his name so the only option is for him to permanently step down as the Duke of York as well.

"York deserves another royal to represent it instead.

"Shall we be controversial and ask for Harry?"

Head of York Retail Forum David Skaith agreed that it did not make sense for Prince Andrew to lose his other titles, step back from his royal responsibilities and take a back seat yet remain the Duke of York.

Yes, make him the Duke of Leeds instead — Walk-York (@BrianStaker7) February 16, 2022

As reported by The Press, Ms Maskell, welcomed Prince Andrew's agreement to make a ‘substantial donation’ to Virginia Giuffre's charity which support victims' rights, after the pair's undisclosed out-of-court settlement in her civil sex claim against him.

But she added that his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had caused ‘deep hurt and embarrassment’ to York residents.

On Twitter @bippidee said: "He's never really anything for York. I don't think of him as representing us. But in our long history I'm sure we've had a few wrong uns."

Retired vicar Stephen Griffith, in York, tweeted: "What difference will it make to a city where a quarter of children are in poverty?"

Simon Lock, in Elvington, tweeted that the prince should have lost the title when the Queen took back his HRH and other patronages.

"From a York point of view, how embarrassing is it to be represented by such a man? If he doesn't hand it back voluntarily then the Queen should take it."

Yorkshire Lass put it simply. "Should have lost it long ago," she tweeted.

@danlucas99 quipped: "Can we get a transferred fee from Rotherham for him?"