ALL babies are miracles of nature, but some more than others.
Take little Maisie Manning who was born in her sac which occurs in just 1 in 80,000 births.
Maisie arrived safely at York Hospital on January 21.
She is just one of seven new babies we are welcoming today.
Time to meet some more York newborns...
Sofia Tunningley
Baby's date of birth?
January 11 2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 15oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Ben and Olivia Tunningley
Where do you live?
Rawcliffe, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
First baby
---
Maisie Manning
Baby's date of birth?
January 21 2022
Baby's weight?
6lb 10oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Abbie Heels and Jack Manning
Where do you live?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Maisie was born still in her sac which occurs in just 1 in 80,000 births . Labour was just 14 minutes.
---
Ariya-Rose Mizzi
Baby's date of birth?
January 31 2022
Baby's weight?
4lb 9oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Maddie and Ricki Mizzi
Where do you live?
New Earswick, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born at 37 weeks due to complications, but all was well once she made her fast arrival.
---
Arlee Jay Casey
Baby's date of birth?
November 9 2021
Baby's weight?
6lb 8oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent?
Jessica Fearn
Where do you live?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
---
Scarlett-Grace Coulson
Baby's date of birth?
December 1 2021
Baby's weight?
5lb 13oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Stevie-Anne Garside and Tommy Coulson
Where do you live?
Heworth, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Slow labour for 13 days, then induced on the 14th day and gave birth two days later!
---
Sofia Elizabeth Ellen Wilcox
Baby's date of birth?
February 14 2022
Baby's weight?
5lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Ellie Ayre and Caleb Wilcox
Where do you live?
Pocklington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Three weeks early and born on Valentines Day
---
Skylar Rae Saxton
Baby's date of birth?
December 12 21
Baby's weight?
8lbs
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Bethany Witcombe and Kyle Saxton
Where do you live?
Leeman Road
Anything unusual about the birth?
Had an unexpected C-section!
---
