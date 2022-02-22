ALL babies are miracles of nature, but some more than others.

Take little Maisie Manning who was born in her sac which occurs in just 1 in 80,000 births.

Maisie arrived safely at York Hospital on January 21.

She is just one of seven new babies we are welcoming today.

If you have had a baby this winter and would like to share their photo and your story with Press readers please get in touch.

You can send everything to our reporters by clicking here or following this link www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Time to meet some more York newborns...

Sofia Tunningley

York Press: Tiny SofiaTiny Sofia

Baby's date of birth?

January 11 2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 15oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Ben and Olivia Tunningley

Where do you live?

Rawcliffe, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

First baby

---

Maisie Manning

York Press: Maisie Manning, who was born in her sacMaisie Manning, who was born in her sac

Baby's date of birth?

January 21 2022

Baby's weight?

6lb 10oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Abbie Heels and Jack Manning

Where do you live?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Maisie was born still in her sac which occurs in just 1 in 80,000 births . Labour was just 14 minutes.

---

Ariya-Rose Mizzi

York Press: Ariya-Rose MizziAriya-Rose Mizzi

Baby's date of birth?

January 31 2022

Baby's weight?

4lb 9oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Maddie and Ricki Mizzi

Where do you live?

New Earswick, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born at 37 weeks due to complications, but all was well once she made her fast arrival.

---

Arlee Jay Casey

York Press: Arlee Jay CaseyArlee Jay Casey

Baby's date of birth?

November 9 2021

Baby's weight?

6lb 8oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent?

Jessica Fearn

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

Scarlett-Grace Coulson

York Press: Scarlett-GraceScarlett-Grace

Baby's date of birth?

December 1 2021

Baby's weight?

5lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Stevie-Anne Garside and Tommy Coulson

Where do you live?

Heworth, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Slow labour for 13 days, then induced on the 14th day and gave birth two days later!

---

Sofia Elizabeth Ellen Wilcox

York Press: Little Sofia, born on Valentine's Day!Little Sofia, born on Valentine's Day!

Baby's date of birth?

February 14 2022

Baby's weight?

5lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Ellie Ayre and Caleb Wilcox

Where do you live?

Pocklington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Three weeks early and born on Valentines Day

---

Skylar Rae Saxton

York Press: A big hello to SkylarA big hello to Skylar

Baby's date of birth?

December 12 21

Baby's weight?

8lbs

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Bethany Witcombe and Kyle Saxton

Where do you live?

Leeman Road

Anything unusual about the birth?

Had an unexpected C-section!

---

If you would like your new baby featured in The Press please get in touch.You can send your story and photos to our reporters by clicking here or following this link www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/