THE Press asked people in Shambles Market their thoughts on whether Prince Andrew should lose his Duke of York title.
York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, has said that Prince Andrew has caused 'deep hurt and embarrassment' to the people of York, and that giving up his Duke of York title would show 'respect' for York.
This follows the announcement that the prince has agreed to make a 'substantial donation' to Virgina Giuffre's charity as an out of court settlement in her civil court case against him, speculated to be worth millions.
Ms Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault when she was a teenager - claims the prince has strongly denied.
The Press then asked the people in Shambles Market if they believed that the prince should now lose his Duke of York title and dissociate his name from York due to the alleged sexual assault.
Play the video to hear their views
