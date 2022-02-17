LONGSTANDING, long-dancing ballroom couple Anton du Beke and Erin Boag are reunited in Showtime at York Barbican tomorrow night.

After a fallow 2021, when the pandemic put paid to their tour plans, the Strictly Come Dancing alumni have been on the road since January 28 this winter, playing 30 dates that will take in further shows in Yorkshire at Hull New Theatre on February 22 and 23.

"Not only 2021 was lost," says Strictly judge Anton. "We lost shows in 2020 as well; we were into the last week of our tour, when were going to play York and then go onto Scotland, so it's been a while since we danced together."

Sevenoaks-born Anton, 55, and New Zealander Erin, 46, are taking to the dance floor in Showtime, a "glittering tribute to some of the world's greatest icons of entertainment": Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Charlie Chaplin, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Liza Minnelli, Elton John and more besides.

Returning to dancing after sitting down through the 2021 series of Strictly on the judging panel, Anton says: "To be honest with you, it's been like 'wow, I only feel like I'm 28' because there's a lot of experience to fall back on.

"We did a few special shows at the back end of last year, like one night in Leeds, where we were only there to do a couple of numbers, and my biggest concern was would the suit still fit. It did! Then Erin asked, 'would you do up my zip', and it fitted perfectly too."

Erin says: "I'm fit! There aren't many dancers at my age still going strong, but I am, though I'm not the same [dancer] as I was 20 years ago or even two years ago. But keeping fit is the easiest part. The hardest part is the technical side, but I've been really looking forward to the tour as I don't think anyone will notice that!

"Maybe adrenaline can get you through the first few shows and the presence of an audience can do that too, as well as working with people again, performing with a big orchestra. It's the enjoyment of getting back to dancing again."

Six months of preparation has gone into Showtime, a show produced by Raymond Gubbay that combines the dazzle of ballroom couple Anton and Erin with "stunning costumes, fabulous live vocals, a high-energy dance ensemble and a sensational 23-piece orchestra".

"We have a new sound company working with us, great lighting and costumes," says Anton. "When there has been no shows, it's been so much more than Erin and me not being able to put on a show. No shows means no frocks, no work for sound engineers. That's why it's important that now that shows are back, the message is clear that people can feel safe to come into a theatre.

"It's also important that people work harder to make the experience enjoyable, with venues going the extra mile. We get that venues need to be safe, but their job is to make it enjoyable within the safety guidelines. Don't be officious, be welcoming!"

Anton And Erin in Showtime, York Barbican, tomorrow, (Friday, February 18) 7.30pm; Hull New Theatre, February 22 and 23, 7.30pm. Box office: York, yorkbarbican.co.uk; Hull, hulltheatres.co.uk.