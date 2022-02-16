POLICE have released a new photograph in a bid to find a convicted sex offender who is on the run.

As The Press reported earlier this week, Paul Robson, 56, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Sunday (February 13) and a nationwide manhunt is underway.

A police spokesman said the search continues and they are still appealing to the public to call with sightings or any other information that can assist enquiries to call 999.

Following further enquiries, it’s believed he’s got a dark donkey jacket with a large collar and blue on the shoulders in his possession. We also believe that his facial hair might not look similar to the image we’ve previously circulated, and that it might not be tied and may be lighter in colour.

East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: “It has now been three days since Paul Robson was last seen and we continue to appeal to members of the public for their help to find him.

“We are keeping an open mind as to his current whereabouts and we’re pursuing extensive lines of enquiry based on the information that the public have shared with us so far. We’re grateful to those who have already contacted us, and we would urge people to continue doing so. Any information, no matter how small, is useful in allowing us to build a bigger picture and it leads us closer to taking a dangerous man off our streets.

“We understand there may be concerns around personal safety, but we have allocated a number of resources to this investigation to aid in his swift arrest. Rest assured we are taking this seriously and advise that if you do see him, please contact us immediately and try not to approach him or apprehend him yourself.”