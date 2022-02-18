BEST friends and members of a York weight loss group have lost a life-changing 15 and a half stone between them.

Anita Thompson, 49, lost seven and a half stone, and Lizzie Allen, 53, lost eight and a half stone after attending Huntington's Slimming World weekly group.

The pair from Stamford Bridge joined the group to gain back control of their weight, where they found that the key to unlock their battles with food was through the social support of the group and their consultant Donna Simpson to address their comfort eating.

Lizzie said: “I’d had three full hip replacements at the age of 39, and the chronic pain, medication and poor mobility caused me to become depressed and turn to food to help - I lost the true me.

"Food, pain, and life's stresses were a constant juggle - once I got the balance right, I realised my true worth, and with the different elements of the Slimming World plan I saw the pounds just disappear - its not just about the food.

"Self acceptance was a huge part of my Slimming World journey, I'm much more confident and even though I still live with chronic pain and mobility issues, I've learnt to not let it control me - I even started driving again - the freedom is amazing, I'm looking forward to life more."

Anita said: "I'm a single mum to three daughters and I'd forgotten about me, my girls have seen me get so upset when my clothes got tighter, they've seen me out of breath walking just upstairs, taking medication for my joints and blood pressure - I had to be the change.

"I don't take medication anymore, at my last visit to the nurse she couldn't believe my blood pressure had dropped so dramatically that I no longer needed tablets."

Both women claimed that they owe their success to Donna’s encouragement and the friends they met through the weekly group sessions she hosted.

They found that the support system helped them to reach their turning points by addressing the psychological roots of their eating habits, along with a flexible and sustainable diet plan.

Slimming World consultants are trained in healthy eating and physical activity programmes.

Donna said: "I personally know the misery of carrying excess weight, I tried everything and then found the Slimming World plan was just everyday foods I have at home

“I could see how making a few changes effected my weight – and I now get to share this knowledge with others, it’s a rare and special job.

“It was like a lightbulb moment and still enjoy chocolate, takeaways, alcohol, eating out and lose weight – I’m still a chocoholic but I’m in control not it controlling me.”