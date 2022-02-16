LNER is urging passengers not to travel on Friday as heavy snow looms as well as further strong winds.
The York train operator, which runs services from York to London and Edinburgh, said severe weather was being forecast for Friday which was likely to cause significant disruption to its services.
"Please do not travel on Friday 18th February," it said. "Any customers with tickets dated for travel on LNER services on Friday 18th February may travel on Thursday 17th February instead, or will be entitled to a full refund."
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the possibility of heavy snow in York and North Yorkshire on Friday as Storm Eunice passes through.
