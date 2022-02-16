PEOPLE on the East Coast with multiple long term health conditions will benefit from a new research hub at Scarborough Hospital.
The Scarborough Multimorbidity Research Hub is a partnership between York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Hull York Medical School (HYMS). It brings together clinical researchers in both primary and secondary care to deliver research studies.
The Hub will enable patients with two or more long term conditions to take part in research studies into diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, asthma, heart failure and stroke. This means that patients whose care is normally delivered in a community setting, such as GP surgery clinics, can now take part in studies that will help researchers improve treatment in the future.
Professor Vijay Jayagopal, Consultant Diabetologist at the trust and Clinical Dean at Hull York Medical School is a hub founder. He said: “Care for people with multimorbidity is complicated because different conditions and their treatments often interact in complex ways. This research will play a vital role in improving patient outcomes and developing the right individual treatment.”
Funding for the hub has been provided by the National Institute for Health (NIHR), the largest funder of clinical research in England. It will primarily support consultants’ time to do research, a Research Fellow and a Research Practitioner.
