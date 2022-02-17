Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have announced outdoor picnic concerts for 2022 across the UK.

The duo will be coming to Scarborough to perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, on June, Thursday 30.

Tickets will go on presale from Wednesday, February 17 and general sale on February 18.

Ball & Boe’s debut release ‘Together’ became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot.

Their follow-up ‘Together Again’ brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and ‘Back Together', their third album, landed them the No.2 spot.

I’m thrilled to announce that @AlfieBoe and I will be playing a small number of outdoor shows in June & July. Tickets go on sale Friday! It makes me so happy that we can finally all be #togetherthissummer Mxhttps://t.co/2NFGlYalrk pic.twitter.com/tkCe8VB2ON — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) February 14, 2022

As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum over 10 years ago, it is the combination of their incredible voices, instant camaraderie and loveable personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.

Bespoke food and drink will be available to purchase for these three events, as well as picnic offerings: the perfect summer concert experience!

How to buy tickets for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

Presale tickets are available to buy from the Ticketmaster website here.

Presale tickets will be available to purchase from 9am on Thursday, February 17 and general sale tickets will be able to buy at 9am on Friday, February 18.

Get your tickets for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe here.