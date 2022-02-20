BUSY retailers have teamed up to stage a jobs fair involving numerous outlets at a popular York shopping centre.

Shops, cafes and restaurants at Monks Cross are holding the event at the retail park itself next Thursday, February 14.

The businesses are working with York Jobcentre whose staff will have a stall in Monks Cross Information Centre from 11am to 1pm, offering mock interviews for clients who feel they need a confidence boost before approaching recruiters.

The Jobcentre will also have a disability employment advisor available for people who may need extra support.

The news comes as latest figures show there were 11,349 people in York claiming Universal Credit to help support living costs at the latest count on January 13, which was down by 83 on December's figures.

This figure includes those on low incomes and those not looking for work.

In Selby, there were 5,337 claimants in January, up 31 on the previous month, while in Ryedale the numbers rose 25 to 3,322.

Wendy Mangan, employer and partnership manager for York, said: “Our dedicated work coaches at York Jobcentre are working flat out to help people get back into work, as we bounce back from the pandemic.

“We want people to know we’re there for them, and that we’re working with local employers to identify and help fill their vacancies in all sectors, but especially key industries.

“The good thing is, is that there are jobs out there, and the latest figures show the number of online job adverts in the Yorkshire and Humber area have risen by 18.3 per cent since Covid-19."

Wendy said there were numerous vacancies within retail and hospitality at Monks Cross.

The jobs fair will be from 10am to 5pm.

"We are encouraging employers to offer job interviews quickly. This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to work in retail and hospitality, with lots of vacancies in one place."

Employers involved include the Fragrance Shop, which is looking for an assistant store manager; and TK MAXX which wants a team leader at its Home Sense Monks Cross store.

Cooplands is looking for a team leader to work 30 hours a week, on £9.80 p/hr; one sales assistant to do 20 hours, and another to do eight hours, both at £9.50 p/hr. Candidates should be flexible to cover shifts between 7am and 8pm.

Pizza Hut wants front of house team members, including servers, and kitchen staff, and is offering benefits of 50 per cent discount on food while working, and 25 per cent when dining there. Apprenticeships in all areas of the restaurant trade are on offer.

Other recruiters include WH SMITH, for a key holder on Saturday and one evening per week, at £8.91ph (under 18 £5.11ph).

Hobbycraft has a 12 hour store vacancy at £9.50ph, and team leader post, at £10.55ph, and an assistant manager, with the salary dependent on experience.

York Jobcentre is also holding interviews with Wilson James Security Team to fill roles at the National Railway Museum, for £9.31 per hour. An SIA licence is preferred but training will be given for the right candidates.

Jobcentre clients interested in undertaking counterbalance forklift truck licence training can sign up for a sector based academy programme (SWAP) which starts on February 28 and guarantees an interview with York employers on completion.

Care employers are also offering interviews for people who undertake a care SWAP, while security firm Gough & Kelly which works at York City Football Stadium and other venues, if looking for spectator safety stewards.

Meanwhile, HGV skills bootcamps are being held, with rolling starts, leading to a category C Licnce acquisition.

Customers interested in these roles should contact their work coach for more information.