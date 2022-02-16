A POPULAR York park has closed due to the approach of Storm Dudley.
Homestead Park, in Clifton, is closed on today (February 16) with signs on the gates at both entrances saying it has been closed due to adverse weather conditions.
The notice goes on to say it will remain closed until it has been possible to make it safe for visitors to return.
