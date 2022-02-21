CAN'T hold a tune to save your life?

Then the North York Moors Tuneless Choir may be just the thing for you.

The choir, which will meet in the hall at Pickering Methodist Church, is the brainchild of Nadine Cooper, who was told by a school music teacher in her home village of Cottingham, East Yorkshire: 'Please stop singing, you’re spoiling it for everyone else!'

"I really missed singing after that, until I had the idea for a Tuneless Choir," admitted Nadine.

“Singing releases endorphins – the brain’s feel-good chemicals. And singing in a choir has been shown to have an even greater effect in reducing anxiety and depression and improving life satisfaction."

Even if you can't, well - sing?

Yes, insists Nadine.

She first set up a Tuneless Choir in 2016, when she was living in Nottingham. She returned to Yorkshire a year ago, to live in Lastingham - but found she was missing the choir.

"It exceeded all my expectations, each session was so uplifting!" she said. "We didn’t do serious concerts but were invited to perform at all sorts of events, even getting free passes to music festivals. Everyone seems to love our enthusiastic ‘singing like no one is listening’ – it means they can join in and get the same buzz we do!”

It will be great to have a tuneless choir in Pickering, she said. "People have been so enthusiastic about this idea, so we’re going to have a brilliant choir, full of folks who don’t take themselves too seriously and are up for a laugh.”

The North York Moors Tuneless Choir will be led by Clare Haynes, who has lived in Spaunton for 24 years - and is actually musical. She has sung with and directed a range of local choirs and in shows at Pickering's Kirk Theatre, and currently leads Moorland Voices.

“I’m delighted Clare has agreed to lead the choir," Nadine said. "It’s so important that one person knows what they are doing!"

Clare said she was keen to encourage everyone, no matter how tuneful, to sing in a choir. "It is so beneficial – and if you haven’t done it in years, you may not even realise what you’ve been missing!” she said.

The choir will hold its first session at Pickering Methodist Church from 7.15pm to 9.30pm on Wednesday March 2 - you have been warned. It will then meet twice a month, usually but not always on the first and third Wednesdays, from 8pm.

The plan is for the choir to wail its way through classic pop songs, including the likes of Queen, Abba and The Beatles, and with a repertoire ranging from Nancy Sinatra to Oasis.

Unsurprisingly, there will be no auditions. “We will welcome anyone who would like to sing," Clare said. "There will be no plaudits for hitting the right notes, and definitely no solos!”

For more information visit www.tunelesschoir.com/nym or the choir’s Facebook page.