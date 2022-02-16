A RAIL traveller should be given a £406.10 bill because she failed to buy a £2.10 ticket, a court decided.
A second passenger faces a £412.80 bill for failing to buy an £8.80 ticket.
Northern Trains Ltd issued proceedings against Hayley Thompson, 38, of Woodville Terrace, Selby, about a journey on May 25, 2021.
According to the rail company, Thompson travelled from Doncaster to Bentley in South Yorkshire without a ticket.
The company told a single magistrate sitting at Doncaster Justice Centre that the fare Thompson failed to pay was £2.10 and that ticket facilities were working at Doncaster Railway Station at the time.
The magistrate declared Thompson guilty of fare dodging and ordered her to pay a £220 fine, plus a £34 statutory surcharge, plus £2.10 compensation to the company and its £150 prosecution costs.
The same company told the magistrate Dominic Banks, 29, of Barlby Road, Selby, had failed to pay the £8.80 fare for his journey from Selby to Leeds on May 27 and that ticket facilities were available at Selby when he boarded the trial.
Banks was convicted of fare dodging, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and the company £8.80 plus £150 prosecution costs
