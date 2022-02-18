HALF price E-Scooter and E-cycle travel for eligible groups has been announced by TIER Mobility in York and the city council.

The mobility operator has launched an Access Scheme giving the discount to those who hold a BlueLight Card, Jobcentre Plus Travel Discount card, National Bus Pass or Railcard for older people and National Buss Pass or Railcard for people with a disability.

Resident feedback though schemes run by City of York Council, such as E-Cycle Switch, has revealed that some older or less mobile residents have benefitted from access to Electric Bicycles. The electrically assisted pedal cycles can support those with less strength or fitness to cycle further and faster, with variable assistance levels.

So far, TIER E-Scooters and E-Cycles have been used by over 25,000 residents across the city, and the scheme hopes to encourage more hesitant residents to try it out.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport he hopes the access schemes will help council ambitions for a cleaner and greener city..

Jessica Hall, Regional Manager at TIER, said:“If we can support one extra person to use our e-scooters or e-bikes to get outside, switch to greener travel, or to travel to education or employment, then our access scheme will be worth it.”

Wendy Mangan - DWP Employer and Partnership Manager for York and North Yorkshire has called on benefit claimants to contact the DWP about a discount card.

"Going forward, we’ll work with the City of York Council to help job seekers make the best use of this offer for their travel needs".