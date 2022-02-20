MOVING tributes have been paid to a talented York chef who has died aged 50.

Andrew 'Noddy' Hagan died last month after being diagnosed with cancer shortly before his 50th birthday.

His partner and twin brother have led the tributes to Andrew, who was a decorated, self-taught chef, who rose through the ranks of the hospitality industry after starting as a pot washer.

Andrew lived at worked at The Victoria at Cattal, with Agne Bielskute, his partner of 16 years, and their daughter Mia, 13.

Andrew with Agne and Mia

Agne said: "He was very loving and a besotted dad. His motto was to live for the day.

"He was great fun - a good laugh. He was strong minded - and said what he thought."

She added: "Life simply won’t be the same without him but we will always be married in our hearts."

Agne said that Andrew was "very dedicated and loyal" and loved working at The Victoria as a chef.

His twin brother Kevin, a bus driver with First in York, said he felt he had "lost a limb" since Andrew's death and was "trying to keep busy" to cope with his grief.

He said: "We were not identical. We were born three-quarters-of-an-hour apart and were like chalk and cheese, but we were very close - we had that ESP."

The twins were born at Fulford Maternity Hospital to Colin and Gill Hagan on August 31, 1971. They had six elder siblings, Mick, Ian, Gail, Gillian, Marc, Sean, and grew up in Clifton and Acomb and attended five different York schools: Burdyke Infants, Kingsway Junior, Acomb Secondary Modern, Oaklands and Canon Lee.

Andrew died on January 13 and his funeral took place at York Crematorium on February 1, during which his daughter Mia paid a loving tribute. Mourners gathered for a wake at The Victoria.

Kevin said: "We grew up together and even worked together. He would do anything for anybody. He was really funny to go out with - just one of the guys.

Andrew with his twin brother Kevin

"Losing him is like losing a limb - I still break down; part of me is gone."

He said Andrew would be remembered for his beautiful daughter Mia, and for his achievements.

"He didn't go to college but he learned how to be a chef. He was self taught and started washing pots and pans and became a head chef."

He was given the nickname Noddy after nodding off at work while at the Abbey Park Hotel many years ago, revealed Kevin.

During his career, Andrew worked the Knavesmire Manor Hotel, where he became head chef and was awarded 2 AA Rosettes. He also worked at the Crown Inn at Ouseburn before settling at The Victoria in Cattal.

The ceremony was conducted by Rowley & Sons and led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony.

