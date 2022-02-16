MORE than 1,400 drivers have been clocked doing speeds of up to 110mph on the region's roads during a new police campaign.

North Yorkshire Police say that of those speed violations - recorded both by officers patrolling the roads and the Safety Camera Van - more than 1,000 qualified for a speed awareness course, with nearly 15 ending up in court.

The Safety Camera Van visited more than 170 sites across North Yorkshire in the first week of a crackdown on speeding.

The force say that the highest speeds recorded per zone were: 50mph in a 30mph zone; 53mph in a 40mph area, 79mph in a 50 zone; 94 mph in a 60 zone and 110mph in a 70 zone.

Traffic Sergeant Ian McKenzie said: “These shocking figures clearly show that speeding remains an issue across North Yorkshire.

“What some of these excessive speeds also demonstrate, is a complete lack of regard for other road users.

“Why anyone thinks it’s acceptable to drive at 50mph in a 30mph zone is beyond me.

“Speeding doesn’t mean you get somewhere a few minutes faster – it means you are putting your own life, and the lives of others, in danger.

“This is why we will be out patrolling the roads for the rest of the month and beyond, focussing on a real drive to tackle this type of offending.”

It comes as The Press reported last month that North Yorkshire Police said that Tadcaster Road in York is on a list of places across the city and the wider county where speeding occurs most often.

Throughout February, North Yorkshire Police say traffic officers will be targeting excess speed on the roads as part of their Fatal 5 Campaign, which aims to highlight and tackle the five most common causes of road deaths.