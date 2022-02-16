THE Met Office has warned that Storm Eunice may cause heavy snow as well as strong winds in York and North Yorkshire on Friday.
A yellow warning has been issued, which lasts from 3am until 6pm on Friday and says the snow and winds could cause disruption.
It says there is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
There is also a slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off and a small chance of power cuts.
Forecasters are confident that snow will fall on higher land on Friday but are less certain as to how much may fall on lower areas such as York, where a degree or two's difference can mean the difference between thick snow and much less disruptive sleet.
