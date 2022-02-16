York will be hit by Storm Dudley later today (Wednesday, February 16), with a amber weather warning from the Met Office being in place.
The weather warning for wind could disrupt public transport and power lines with the Met Office predicting “very strong and disruptive” winds which could cause widespread chaos.
Overall, the warning covers a large belt across the middle of the UK, including regions north of Hull in the East Riding of Yorkshire and south of Perthshire in Scotland.
In a Met Office daily forecast video, meteorologist Alex Deakin has warned people in the affected areas to brace for “heavy rain and ever-strengthening winds”.
“It’s going to be a windy day throughout with those winds continuing to pick up through the afternoon and the evening,” he said.
Wednesday will be a wet and very windy day for all as #StormDudley approaches from the northwest 🌧️💨— Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2022
Here is the latest #4cast 👇
⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/jnb2VphNFD
“There will be some snow on the hills across Scotland, but it’s the rain and more particularly the wind we’re concerned about in this storm system on Wednesday.
“It’s likely to cause transport disruption and dangerous conditions by the sea.”
When will Storm Dudley arrive in York?
The amber weather warning for York says that the storm will start brewing in the town from 4pm today (Wednesday, February 16) and last up until around midnight.
