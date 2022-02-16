A decision on a planned £13million leisure centre in Knaresborough has been delayed after a “technical error” meant residents were not invited to speak at a meeting.

Harrogate Borough Council was due to make a decision on its own plans today, but this has now been pushed back to a “later date”.

A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to an unforeseen issue, the notification to advise interested parties of the opportunity to speak at today’s planning committee about the Knaresborough Leisure and Wellness Centre proposals, was not sent.

“We will ensure this issue is resolved and interested parties will be notified as soon as a new decision date has been arranged.

“We apologise for any confusion caused and to those residents who unfortunately were unaware of the deferral and attended the committee meeting.”

The proposed leisure centre includes a six-lane pool and exercise studios, and has been hailed by the council as a “fit-for-purpose” facility to meet growing needs.

However, several concerns have been raised since the plans were first revealed two years ago, particularly as the proposals involve building over a play area and the demolition of the existing Knaresborough Swimming Pool at Fysche Field.

There are also concerns over the environmental impacts of demolishing a large building to replace it with another.

Knaresborough Civic Society has called on councillors to reject the plans in favour of rival proposals from the ‘Not on Fysche Field’ campaign group which has produced designs to upgrade the 30-year-old swimming pool.

A civic society spokesperson previously said: “Knaresborough Civic Society urges the planning committee to reject this short-sighted recommendation in favour of an alternative solution which will not result in the loss of mature trees, vital outdoor play facilities and green space.

“We have played an active role in campaigning for a more considered approach to this project and have made our views clear that building on the existing site – as was promised at the public consultation – should be the preferred option.”

The public consultation on five potential locations for the leisure centre referred to locating it “on the site of the existing pool”.

However, it was only several months after this that the council revealed it wants to build the facility over a play area behind the existing swimming pool.

The other locations previously considered included Knaresborough House, Hay-a-Park, Conyngham Hall and a plot of land at Halfpenny Lane.

If approved, the new leisure centre could be built at Fysche Field by the end of 2023.