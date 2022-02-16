Dalby Forest is to close from 4pm today (Wednesday) due to predicted weather conditions.
A spokesperson for Forestry England said: "Due to the forecast high winds and wet ground conditions (which makes trees very unstable) Dalby Forest will be closed from 4pm.
"We will be back on-site from Friday morning to assess the site and trails. Please check back here as conditions improve and safety checks have been completed. Thanks for bearing with us."
