SCORES of homes have been hit by a power cut in a village near Wetherby.
Northern Powergrid said 140 premises had lost their power at just after 9am in the Bramham area.
It said the cut had been caused by an 'unexpected problem with the cables or equipment' serving the area, and did not specify whether it was related to strong winds caused by Storm Dudley.
But the firm has warned that power supplies are likely to be disrupted by strong winds caused by Storm Dudley today and tomorrow and then Storm Eunice on Friday.
It estimated that supplies would be restored at Bramham by 10.45am.
