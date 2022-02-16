A POPULAR garden will be closed ot the public today(February 16) due to the stormy weather.
RHS Garden Harlow Carr is Harrogate will be closed today due to the high winds. The garden centre, shop and Bettys Tea Rooms are open as usual.
A spokesman for the RHS said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes visitors and we thank you for your understanding.
"This decision was taken to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff.
"Anyone who has booked tickets in advance to visit the garden today should contact harlowcarrbookings@rhs.org.uk.
"Please check the website here or social media channels for further updates on when the garden will reopen."
