A TREE has blown down in a busy York road, causing traffic chaos, as Storm Dudley brings 45mph gusts of wind to the city.
The incident happened during the morning rush hour in Holgate Road, near to major roadworks.
One passing motorist said: "It was quite chaotic, with the traffic stretching past the turn-off for Acomb and Wetherby."
Tom@Cazenn_ tweeted: "Traffic is chaos."
A local resident said: "The tree chaos on Holgate Road is now all the way to the double roundabout near Morrisons and growing. Lots of cars are using Carr Lane to get round it."
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup is forecasting gusts to peak at more than 50moph in York early this afternoon, with strong winds continuing for the rest of the day and this evening.
A Met Office amber warning for strong winds runs from 4pm until midnight.
It says there is a 'good chance' of power cuts and there will probably be some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
