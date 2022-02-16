Instead of again extending the continuance of the eyesore that is Spark:York (Spark:York seeks permission for another three and a half years, February 10), why can’t York council agree to the site being transformed into much-needed affordable housing?
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
