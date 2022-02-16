Your report on February 7 of the warning by Leeds University scientists that global warming could lead to the loss of 90 per cent of coral reefs, made me aware that I have never seen a coral reef and do not expect ever to do so.

I suspect that like most of your readers, I have no personal experience of any of the disastrous, home-destroying life-altering effects of climate change seen so regularly on the television news, as occurring to other people in other parts of the world.

Unlike many of those now made homeless and hungry, we who have had the benefits of cheap polluting fuel, must accept that we now have to share the cost of replacing it with sustainable, clean energy.

Maurice Vassie, Deighton, York

 