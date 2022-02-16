Your report on February 7 of the warning by Leeds University scientists that global warming could lead to the loss of 90 per cent of coral reefs, made me aware that I have never seen a coral reef and do not expect ever to do so.
I suspect that like most of your readers, I have no personal experience of any of the disastrous, home-destroying life-altering effects of climate change seen so regularly on the television news, as occurring to other people in other parts of the world.
Unlike many of those now made homeless and hungry, we who have had the benefits of cheap polluting fuel, must accept that we now have to share the cost of replacing it with sustainable, clean energy.
Maurice Vassie, Deighton, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.