In response to York Central MP Rachael Maskell’s intentions to ‘work tirelessly in Parliament’ to establish a dental school in York to reduce the waiting list (MP calls for York dental school to tackle long waits, February 11), I would like to draw her attention to the obstacles which make this unlikely.
Where does the funding come from? How does one encourage school leavers to train as dentists for a four year degree plus two years graduate training at an approved NHS Practice? How will they be compelled to work in York post qualification?
There are long-established, excellent dental schools at Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Newcastle all within a 100 mile radius of York. Increase that to 150 miles and the number of dental schools more than trebles.
Once this dental school was completed it would be at least seven years before the first graduates were able to practice as dentists. I wonder how long the waiting list would be then?
Charles Clarke, Lime Avenue, York
