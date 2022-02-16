The centre pages of The Press on Monday (York City’s FA Cup heroes of the 1950s, February 14) brought back many happy memories for me.

The players portrayed were real footballers, not like the prima donnas of today.

These were players who played for the love of the game, and who mostly had part time jobs. They did not come to the ground in flash cars. They walked, came by bus or - like Billy Hughes - came on their bike with boots in the saddle bag.

I have been a supporter of York City for 72 years.

Many a time I have queued down Grosvenor Terrace and Burton Stone Lane to get my ticket for a big game.

On several occasions I would come down to the ground and help clear the pitch of snow for these games to be played.

Unfortunately I’m now 80 and have decided to call it a day and listen to games on the radio. But as a gesture to the club I have given them, in a picture frame, my Cup Rosette and half ticket from the 1954-1955 cup semi final at Hillsbrough, to be shown in the club’s memorabilia room in the new stadium.

Unlike many who only watch on TV, I used to watch my home town team come rain or shine. Best of luck City for the future.

AP Cox, Holgate, York