YORK'S power supplier says Storms Dudley and Eunice are relatively likely to disrupt electricity supplies but it's ready to respond.
Northern Powergrid said the Met Office was forecasting severe gale force winds across the company’s operating area with Storm Dudley today and tomorrow and Storm Eunice on Friday.
"Winds speeds are forecast to be 60 to 70mph widely with potential for gusts of up to 80mph in places, even 90mph in exposed areas," they said.
"We are closely tracking the weather and ensuring resources are in place to respond if the forecasted back-to-back storms were to impact network.
"Anyone who spots any damaged overhead power lines or other equipment must not approach the area and should report it immediately by calling 105.
"As we did in Storm Malik, we will be implementing the lessons learnt from Storm Arwen."
Paul Glendinning, Director of Policy and Markets, said: "We are closely tracking the weather and have ensured that our resources are in place to respond if the forecasted back-to-back storms impact our network.
"Our network control engineers have capability to restore power supplies remotely, switching electricity through alternative routes on our network wherever possible to get customers back on supply. "In parallel our frontline workforce will be deployed to carry out local switching and repairs to restore power as safely and quickly as the conditions allow.”
