A MAJOR road has now reopened after a crash which caused five mile queues.
All lanes have now reopened after an earlier accident which caused traffic delays on the A64 Eastbound in York near the A19 Fulford Interchange, with multiple vehicles involved.
There was congestion first thing around the York outer ring road A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.
Traffic is starting to clear.
