A CRASH on a major road is causing five mile queues.
There are reports of severe delays and queueing traffic for five miles due to accident on the A64 Eastbound near the A19 Fulford Interchange.
There's congestion to the York outer ring road A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area as travel time is one hour 10 minutes.
More to follow.
