A MAN was injured in a crash on a main road through York.

All three emergency services were called in to a crash in Tadcaster Road in the city at about 2.55am today (February 16).

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from York and Acomb were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a van which had collided with a barrier.

"No one was trapped.

"There was one man with minor injuries.

"Crew made the vehicle safe using small tools.

"The incident was left with the police and ambulance."