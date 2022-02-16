A ROAD in York remains closed this morning (February 15) after an eight metre deep sink hole opened up yesterday.
As The Press reported yesterday, Southbank Avenue is currently closed at the junction with Bishopthorpe Road along to Nunthorpe Grove due to a 'sink hole' in the road.
Police and firefighters were initially called to the scene and the road was cordoned off.
It is thought that there is quite a large cavern underneath the road – which could be around eight metres long and eight metres wide.
Drivers are being advised to find alternative route.
