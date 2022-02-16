HUNDREDS of homes were left without power in York.
Northern Power Grid said about 882 homes in Haxby on the outskirts of the city were left without electricity late last night (February 15).
A spokesman for the company said last night: "We estimate power will be back on by 10.15pm.
"For this type of power cut we normally restore power to about 90 per cent of homes in 90 minutes.
"If our repairs take longer we will keep you updated."
