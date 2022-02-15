Prince Andrew should relinquish his Duke of York title to show ‘respect’ for people living in York, Labour MP Rachael Maskell says.

Speaking in the wake of the announcement that the prince has agreed to make a ‘substantial donation’ to Virginia Giuffre's charity after the pair agreed an undisclosed out-of-court settlement in her civil sex claim against him, Ms Maskell welcomed Andrew's pledge to donate money to Ms Giuffre's charity which supports victims' rights.

But she added that his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had caused ‘deep hurt and embarrassment’ to York residents.

She said: "Although it is a relief that Prince Andrew has finally acknowledged and expressed regret for his close association with a convicted sex offender and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, his long delay in doing so and initial response to the charges and Ms Giuffre have been a source of deep hurt and embarrassment to many people across the city.

"Carrying a title does create an ambassadorial relationship with that place, and for somewhere with a global reputation, such as York, this is extremely important.

"It is to be welcomed that he has now pledged to support the fight against the evils of sex trafficking and its victims.

"To demonstrate his seriousness in this endeavour, and his respect for those affected by abuse and the people of our city, I would ask that his first act of contrition is to confirm his support for the withdrawal of his ducal title."

Quoting a poll from The Press, Ms Maskell said 88 per cent of people in the city wanted Andrew's association with it to be removed. But she added that there was ‘currently no legal route by which this can be achieved’.

Ms Maskell, who has previously requested a debate into how aristocratic titles which take their name from geographical locations are assigned, called for Parliament to pass legislation which would enable people to vote for the withdrawal of Andrew's title.

Senior Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley, meanwhile, this evening called for the prince to be stripped of his Duke of York title.

“Following the news that Prince Andrew has reached a financial settlement in the sexual abuse lawsuit brought against him, we are reiterating our calls for his title as the Duke of York to be removed,” said Cllr Smalley, City of York Council’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, this should be the end of his direct link with our great city.

“York’s unique connection to the Crown and the Monarch is an important part of our city's legacy, history and a great source of pride.

“Buckingham Palace and the Government must consider the implications of the troubling allegations moving forward. We will be reaching out to MPs to raise our concerns and discuss any possible ways of ending Prince Andrew’s connection to York.”

Although the parties have settled the civil case, the agreement is not an admission of guilt from the duke and he has always strenuously denied the allegations against him.