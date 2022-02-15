A NORTH Yorkshire man who made history by competing as the driver of Trinidad and Tobago's bobsleigh team at the Beijing Winter Olympics has spoken of his pride after completing his event.

Axel Brown, born in Harrogate, was competing in the games with his teammates from the Caribbean country, after they qualified for the games for the first time in 20 years with a seventh place finish in their maiden competition.

Before the event, Axel, whose mother was born in Trinidad, admitted he was inspired by the movie Cool Runnings, about the 1998 Jamaican bobsleigh team’s unlikely qualification - and pulled together a £100,000 bid to restart Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic Bobsleigh Team in just seven months during lockdown.

Sadly, there was no fairytale ending for the Trinidad and Tobago team, which finished 28th overall among the 30 teams on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago did not advance to the medal round as only the top 20 teams progress.

But speaking today (Tuesday) on Instagram, Axel said he was proud of everything his team had achieved.

He posted: "Just so proud of what we accomplished in such a short amount of time.

"There's so much I want to say, so many emotions, but I think the one word that sums it up is pride.

"There's so much to be proud of and I am, we are, incredibly proud of representing our country, performing well, and just being here! It's just the beginning!"

Earlier, thanking everyone who had helped him achieve his Olympic dream, he praised his friends.

Axel, 29, added: "Especially the ones in Harrogate. All of whom have put up with the fact that I'm never around and I'm off competing, or just mentally unavailable with the stress of things.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all when I get back and having some quality time to actually have a social life!"

The four-member team was made up of pilot Axel Brown, brake-man Andre Marcano and alternate Shakeel John, along with brake coach, Thomas Harris.

Trinidad and Tobago’s British high commissioner, Harriet Cross, who also comes from Yorkshire, said before the games started: "The creativity, bravery and can-do spirit of Axel Brown is real showcase for the talent which springs from Trinidad and Tobago as well as a clear example of good old fashioned Yorkshire grit.

"When you put the two together, you get something really special."

Axel, a former American college football player, discovered the sport of bobsleigh while studying at Colorado State University between 2013-14.

After his return from the US, he was a team Great Britain bobsleigh brake-man for five years, then had two seasons as pilot before deciding to undertake the challenge of re-forming the Trinidad and Tobago team with the help of his family and sponsors.

He hired a legal team in Trinidad to secure the permissions required to fund and enter the Olympic bid for the country. He then set about networking to find the best athletes available to train and compete in the qualifying rounds.