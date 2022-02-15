DID you spot the rainbow over York?
The Press Camera Club has had several stunning shots of rainbows sent in taken by members on Monday afternoon (February 14).
Jessica Kettlewell took a photo on her iPhone with no filter of a rainbow over her back garden in Strensall, York.
Meanwhile Jane Smith spotted a double rainbow in fields between Stillington and Kelfield.
Debbie Gregson saw one over Murton and said she was hoping the end of it was at her house in Stockton on Forest.
Michelle Sorrell took what she could only describe as a 'stairway to heaven'.
More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.
