AN ELDERLY woman who had been drinking was found in or beside her car miles from home three times in three days, York magistrates heard.
On each occasion, Rita Walker, 74, was substantially over the alcohol driving limit, said Martin Butterworth, prosecuting.
She has previous convictions under the drink driving laws.
Defence solicitor Martin Townend said she wasn’t dependent on alcohol but had had mental health issues for 30 years.
On each of the times she had been found in rural North Yorkshire, she had driven “into the middle of nowhere” determined to die, the court heard.
Walker, of Thorntree Road, Northallerton, pleaded guilty to three charges of being in charge of a vehicle when over the drink drive limit.
She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £518 and ordered to pay a £52 statutory surcharge and £255 prosecution costs.
Mr Butterworth said police found Walker at the wheel of the car in Front Street, Norby, Thirsk, on August 13, a member of the public found her lying by the side of the same car with all its doors open on August 14 in a layby near Bagby crossroads south of Thirsk on the A19, and police found her in the same car with the engine running and lights on in Husthwaite Road, Coxwold, on August 15.
