Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in a civil sex claim filed in the US, court documents show.

A document submitted to a US court said: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

A second document, a letter addressed to US judge Lewis A Kaplan, who has been overseeing the case, said: “We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action.”

It goes on to say the parties involved plan to file a “stipulation of dismissal of the case” within 30 days.

The letter, signed by Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies, concludes: “We appreciate the time and effort the court has devoted to this matter.”

Prince Andrew Virginia Giuffre sex case so far

The Duke of York has faced a civil sex case trial after a US judge dismissed a motion by Andrew’s legal team to have the lawsuit thrown out.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager.

Ms Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

She claims she was trafficked by disgraced financier Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case after hearing cases from lawyers of both the Duke and Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew has not been charged with any criminal offence and vehemently denies the allegations against him.