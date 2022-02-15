HALF term is the perfect opportunity for students aged 12 or older to grab a jab, particularly if they have missed out on the opportunity to get vaccinated.
Intrahealth’s is holding an in-school programme in the East Riding of Yorkshire before the team visit their school again.
The vaccine centres available over half term enable parents or guardians to accompany their child to their vaccination, as well as for adults to get their first, second or booster vaccine at the same time.
You can choose to book an appointment or get a walk-in – whatever works best for you, as a number of the vaccine centres will also be able to take walk-ins for those over the age of 12.
Zoe Stevens, public health nurse consultant for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “If a young person in your household or family friend still needs their Covid-19 vaccines, why not help them access a jab this half term? There are a number of walk-in or pre-booked clinics available in the East Riding."
As well as the vaccine centre provision, the 'Health & Wellbeing' bus is out and about offering walk-ins to anyone aged 16 or over who still need their vaccine.
To book a vaccine, visit the NHS website at: https://bit.ly/3Blk1Iw
