YORK and North Yorkshire are set to be battered by severe and dangerous gales, heavy rain and even heavy sleet or snow as two storms cross the region this week,

Forecasters say strong winds brought first by Storm Dudley will first hit the area by tomorrow morning, with 45mph gusts in York and 55mph on the North York Moors.

A band of very heavy rain may cross the area in the early afternoon.

A Met Office amber warning for 'very strong and disruptive' winds begins at 4pm and lasts until midnight, and says trees will probably fall and tiles will probably be blown from roofs, and there is a good chance of power cuts.

At the coast, injuries and danger to life are likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

After a brief respite, there will be more strong winds on Thursday morning, and again on Friday, caused by Storm Eustice.

A Met Office yellow warning says there is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

The Met Office also says some snow is likely on Friday as well as rain, and BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says snow is likely down to lower levels in the morning and overnight, but mostly confined to the hills during the day.

The Environment Agency has already issued a flood alert for the upper River Ouse and says levels may rise again as bands of rain are forecast over the next few days.