Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached a “settlement in principle” in the civil sex claim filed in the US, court documents show.
The Duke of York has faced a civil sex case trial after a US judge dismissed a motion by Andrew’s legal team to have the lawsuit thrown out.
Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York for alleged sexual assault when she was a teenager.
Ms Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.
She claims she was trafficked by disgraced financier Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.
US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case after hearing cases from lawyers of both the Duke and Virginia Giuffre.
Prince Andrew stripped of Royal patronages
The case has seen Andrew stripped of Royal patronages by the Queen.
A statement from the palace last month read: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”
Andrew has not been charged with any criminal offence and vehemently denies the allegations against him.
